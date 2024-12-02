Press release / Veterans Association | FAXINFO

Mr. President of the Veterans Association,

At your request I am sending you the invitation to the commemorative ceremony in homage to those "Dead for France" during the Algerian War and the battles in Morocco and Tunisia which will be held Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 17 p.m. at the Community War Memorial.

On this occasion, Mr. Serge Gumbs, president of the Saint-Martin Historical Society, will present his work through an exhibition entitled, "Saint-Martin in the Algerian War", which will be held in the lobby of the Hôtel de la Collectivité at the end of the ceremony.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-association-des-anciens-combattants/