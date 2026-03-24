PREVENTION / Caribe Wave: a full-scale tsunami warning exercise in Baie Rouge | FAXINFO

Organized throughout the Caribbean since 2009 and coordinated by UNESCO, this exercise annual tsunami simulation This allows authorities and the public to prepare and test the effectiveness of alert and emergency response systems. Last Thursday, beachgoers at Baie Rouge participated in the exercise, following the directions to the shelter set up by the Red Cross in the beach parking lot.



After a FR-Alert notification was received on all phones in the risk zone, an alarm sounded on the beach, accompanied by a message: “Keep calm and return to the nearest refuge site In the parking lot, the bathers were greeted by the Red CrossIn this type of situation, first aid-trained personnel must first collect the identities of those involved, calm the most panicked, care for the injured or ill, and help them remain safe until the alert is lifted. In Thursday’s simulation, the imaginary wave was no more than two meters high, but already sufficient to cause “human casualties if all necessary precautions are not taken,” assured Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, who was present during the exercise and supervised it with representatives from the Collectivity.



In the event of a larger wave, evacuation plans are in place. As a reminder, in the event of a tsunami warning, it is advised to move to a higher point at least 10 meters above sea level or a refuge site indicated by the authorities or signaled by green signs. “Creating a risk culture, not to create unnecessary anxiety but to gradually develop reflexes,” the prefect declared at the end of the simulation, while emphasizing the vulnerability of the northern islands to the risk of tsunamis. Alerts are generally issued one hour before the event. questionnaire is available on the prefecture’s Facebook page to improve the alert system. _DR





A look back in pictures: https://www.facebook.com/reel/928860360004683

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevention-caribe-wave-un-exercice-dalerte-tsunami-grandeur-nature-a-baie-rouge/