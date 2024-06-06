PREVENTION: Two days of awareness of cyclone risk organized on June 7 and 8 | FAXINFO

The French Association for the Prevention of Natural and Technological Disasters (AFPCNT) and its local partners are organizing Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8 in the parking lot of the Hôtel de la Collectivité, an awareness village on cyclone risk in a multi-risk context.

This project aims to raise awareness of this risk among the general public, schools, tourism professionals and associations, through educational and participatory activities.

The event will be held on the occasion of the opening of the hurricane season, on June 7 and 8, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 16 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hôtel de la Collectivité.

The day of June 7 will be devoted to awareness-raising activities for schools while the day of June 8 will be open to the population. For example, participants will be invited to test the game Ouragame, a game about post-disaster reconstruction, and to participate in putting together a survival kit. In addition, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs will offer a traveling action with the Bricobus to raise awareness among populations about the resilience of construction to major risks. The firefighters will also offer a rescue-clearing demonstration, etc.

A wide variety of activities will be offered on the stands of local partners: Companion builders, PIRAC, the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Saint-Martin (CESC), the Antilles Guyane Insurers Committee (CAAG), Métimer, the Community of Saint-Martin, the prefecture of Saint-Martin, the Territorial Unit of Saint-Martin of the DEAL, the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve, Semsamar, architectural firms such as the Y Agency firm and the Association boaters from Saint-Martin.

Together, let's prepare for the upcoming hurricane season by being an actor in our own safety!

The forecast program:

Thursday June 6: side event, game bar evening, The two dice

Friday 7 June: entertainment stands for schools, Ouragame workshops, Bricobus, etc.

Saturday 8 June: entertainment stands for the general public and conferences within the cyclone village (theme to be specified)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevention-deux-journees-de-sensibilisation-au-risque-cyclonique-organisees-les-7-et-8-juin/