PUBLIC LIFE: Registrations to become a territorial youth advisor are open until January 15 | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin announces the installation of the 7th Territorial Youth Council of Saint-Martin, for the period 2024-2026, starting in February 2024.

Initiated in 2008, the Territorial Youth Council aspires to promote civic awareness and interest young people in the region in public life. It is made up of 23 advisors from Saint-Martin middle and high schools, and from active life.

Distribution of vacant seats for the period 2024-2026:

Active youths : 5 seats

Mont des Accords College: 2 seats

Roche Engraved College of Moho: 2 seats

Soualiga College: 2 seats

Robert Weinum High School: 1 seat

Victor Hugo High School: 2 seats

Daniella Jeffry High School: 4 seats

Young middle and high school students and young professionals in the area, aged 14 to 25, wishing to participate in this civic and political approach and contribute to the future of Saint-Martin, are invited to contact the Youth service of the Collectivity of Saint -Martin.

The deadline for submitting your application is Monday January 15, 2024. The draw of candidates will be carried out in January for permanent installation (2 years) of the Territorial Youth Council of Saint-Martin in February 2024.

You can register by scanning the QR Code on the attached poster.

