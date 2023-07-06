Registration of non-contract private students to the public | FAXINFO

The National Education Service of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy is making every effort to facilitate the registration of students from non-contract establishments affected by administrative closure measures.

The family reception is scheduled from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. until Thursday July 13, 2023.

Two colleges will be able to accommodate students:

• Mount of Accords

• Moho engraved rock

"Our objective is to guarantee access to quality education for all our students in line with their needs", underlines Harry Christophe, Vice-rector, head of the national education service of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin. .

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/inscription-des-eleves-du-prive-hors-contrat-au-public/