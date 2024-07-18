RESCUE: SNSM divers practice at sea | FAXINFO

Practice again and again. This is the credo of the National Sea Rescue Society (SNSM) of Saint-Martin. Once a month, the volunteer rescuers go into action and repeat the right actions to take in the event of an emergency intervention.

For this July assignment, the emphasis was placed on operational diving with exercises dedicated to the underwater search for a body and the inspection of a damaged ship hull. The training manager took advantage of this training to train “dive safety” rescuers whose aim is to help divers enter the water as well as check the parameters of the dive(s). .

After the two training dives, all the volunteers gathered at the station premises for a complete debriefing and then around the traditional friendship drink.

The SNSM thanks all the volunteers who devote a lot of their time and energy to the safety of all boaters._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sauvetage-des-plongeurs-de-la-snsm-sexercent-en-mer/