ROAD SAFETY | FAXINFO

Technical control for motorized two-wheelers mandatory within two months

On June 1, the Council of State gave the government two months to concretely set up the technical control for motorized two-wheelers. A decision that may not please everyone, especially two-wheelers in Saint-Martin…

According to the decree of August 9, 2021, this technical inspection will concern "motorized vehicles with two or three wheels and motorized quadricycles, vehicles of category L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e and L7e". Translation: light motorcycles, motorcycles, traditional or three-wheeled scooters, sidecars and quads will have to undergo technical control. Ditto for cars without a license. Regardless of their displacement. If even the 50 cm3 remain concerned, France will therefore go further than Europe, which imposes this examination only on motorcycles equipped with an engine of 125 cm3 and beyond. The technical control will have to be carried out a priori every two years, in an approved center. With an exception for motorcycles and other collector scooters where this period is extended to five years. As for its price, it should be between 50 and 70 €. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere/