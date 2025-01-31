ROAD SAFETY: Last day to collect your registration certificate | FAXINFO

As a reminder, in the event of a request for registration of a vehicle, the registration certificate commonly referred to as the "grey card" must be collected within three months, as specified on the payment receipt given to you when you visit the counter.

The Community's circulation title service reminds concerned users one last time that they have until today, 31 janvier, to recover their registration certificate free of charge.

After this period, the documents will be archived and their recovery will require a duplicate. charged 50€.

Driving without a registration certificate is illegal and exposes you to penalties..

To avoid any fines or additional charges, it is imperative that you collect your document as soon as possible. _VX

Info: 0590 87 61 91 or servicedestitres@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-dernier-jour-pour-recuperer-votre-certificat-dimmatriculation/