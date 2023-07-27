ROAD SAFETY: Phone or drive, you have to choose! | FAXINFO

The gendarmes of the motorized brigade of Saint-Martin, specifically engaged on the sister island of Saint-Barthélemy last weekend, carried out a road check operation.

Seventeen offenses were noted including two blood alcohol levels while driving, a seat belt defect and twelve uses of the telephone while driving.

As a reminder, phoning while driving is prohibited according to the Highway Code. As soon as the phone is held in hand, it is an offense punishable by a class 4 fine. The PV then leads to a fine of €135 and a withdrawal of 3 points. Using earphones, earphones or headphones is penalized in the same way.

Since 2020, a license withdrawal is possible if another violation of the Highway Code is observed at the same time as the telephone._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-telephoner-ou-conduire-il-faut-choisir/