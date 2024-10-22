ROAD SAFETY: Renewal of the signing of the agreement between the association “Sécurité Routière SXM” and National Education | FAXINFO

Last Thursday in the meeting room of the Mont des Accords college, the renewal of the signing of the agreement between the association "Sécurité Routière SXM" chaired by Bruno Ravier and the National Education Service of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin represented by the vice-rector, Harry Christophe, took place.

The main objective of this partnership is to teach children responsible behaviour that allows them to protect themselves from the dangers of traffic and to take into account other road users, in the position of pedestrians and cyclists. The pupils given priority are those in classes in the 12 primary schools in the area. "The Education Code specifies that teaching of road safety rules is provided in the first and second levels and must be included in the timetables and programmes in force in public educational establishments", recalls a circular from October 2016 from the Ministry of National Education to the various stakeholders in Education (rector, school principals, etc.).

On the occasion of the renewal of this partnership, several representatives of the educational community were present, including David Desiage, principal of Mont des Accords College, Christian Borrat, National Education Inspector, Andy Armongon, project manager for the Vice-Rector, Evelyne Fleming, project manager for the Vice-Rector and Jean-Yves Urgin, referent of the SXM school radio station based at Mont des Accords College.

As Harry Christophe recalled, the National Education system is fully committed to road safety in the region. "Our common goal with the SXM Road Safety Association is to ensure that students behave responsibly, protect themselves from traffic accidents and take into account other road users in the position of pedestrian, cyclist and passenger."

Please note that the SXM Road Safety Association also works throughout the school year in middle and high schools to raise awareness among teenagers who are unfortunately victims of too many serious accidents, particularly on scooters. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-renouvellement-de-la-signature-de-la-convention-entre-lassociation-securite-routiere-sxm-et-leducation-nationale/