ROAD SAFETY: Speed ​​at the heart of the offenses noted on the roads of the territory | FAXINFO

Motorcyclists from the motorized brigade of Saint-Martin carried out control operations on the roads of the island throughout the last weekend.

Among the twelve offenses noted by the gendarmes, we note two blood alcohol levels while driving, six speeding over 30 km / h including one over 50 km / h, which means retention of the driving license, confiscation of the vehicle, fine of 1500 euros, withdrawal of six points, completion of a road safety awareness course and compulsory passage to court.

A motorist was also pinned for failing to have a child restraint system as well as two two-wheeler drivers for not wearing a protective helmet. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-la-vitesse-au-coeur-des-infractions-relevees-sur-les-routes-du-territoire/