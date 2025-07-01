Rugby: All together for 40 years of rugby | FAXINFO

On Saturday, June 28, the Archiball club was transformed into an outdoor meeting and party space. Nearly 300 people came to celebrate the anniversary of the iconic Saint-Martin rugby club.

Starting at 10 a.m., as promised, two tournaments put around ten participating teams to the test.

In the leisure and business sectors, the Castel et Fromaget team won.

The veterans, called the “archiV”, won 3-1 against Saint-Barthélemy.

Families, friends and athletes then all gathered around a raffle with around a hundred prizes to be won.

The lucky ones received a round-trip plane ticket to mainland France and a relaxing weekend at the prestigious La Samanna hotel.

Amidst barbecues, crepes, and refreshments, fans watched the TOP14 final on the big screen. The final score was 39-33 after 100 minutes of play, with a penalty giving Toulouse the victory over Bordeaux.

Regardless of the final score, the atmosphere remained positive and friendly throughout the day.

The late afternoon was filled with music, with a live concert by the artist SCUD, before giving way to DJ Set Edge at nightfall. _LM

