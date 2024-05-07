RUGBY: The Archiballs on their way to the semi-finals of the Guadeloupe championship! | FAXINFO

The last day of the regular phase of the Guadeloupe seniors championship saw the victory of Archiball on the field of RC Goyave (32-21), synonymous with qualification for the semi-finals against Good-Luck.

Faced with the bottom of the standings, Julien Faurois' players provided the essentials by logically winning 32 to 21. From the outset, The “Archis” took the measure of their opponents by scoring two tries signed N. Tapia and E. Bouny. Taking advantage of a guilty relaxation from the visiting XV, RC Goyave reduced the score at the end of the first half (14-7).

Good and less good

Back from the locker room, the Archiballs still made so many mistakes, preventing them from leaving their camp cleanly. After several minutes of hesitation, the Saint-Martin players sounded the revolt and managed to score thanks to a magnificent pass at the foot of L.Dudez for T.Grellet which served to conclude V.Champion. A final try 15 minutes from the end on a direct launch by H.Salcedo widens the gap despite a try conceded at the very end of the match by the RCG. Final score 32 to 21 for the Archis!

The Archiball club now has two weeks to prepare for its perilous semi-final on the ground of the double reigning champion of Guadeloupe, Good-Luck. One thing is certain, on May 18, the “Archis” will have to raise the level of their game to hope to create the feat on Guadeloupean soil! _AF

