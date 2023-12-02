SAFETY: Immersed with the Saint-Martin firefighters during the “Open Doors” day organized this Sunday | FAXINFO

This Sunday, December 3, the Saint-Martin firefighters are opening the doors of their Savane rescue center to the general public. They will welcome you all day, from 10 a.m. to 18 p.m.

Each year, during the July 14 parade, the firefighters are the most acclaimed by the crowd. Everyday heroes, essential to saving lives or helping anyone in danger, firefighters are also very present in the imagination of children, who often dream of becoming like them when they grow up. Every year, perhaps to encourage vocations among the youngest, the Saint-Martin fire station opens its doors to you for a day to discover behind the scenes of this profession, as dreamy as it is perilous. Numerous activities and events are planned throughout the day on Sunday: personal rescue (public road accident), road rescue maneuver, passage of fire fighters in a smoke-filled room, large-scale exercise, etc. So many life-size exercises that spectators will be able to attend without forgetting of course, the possibility for children to climb into the fire truck with the famous siren of “PIMPOM PIMPOM!” ". According to our information, other surprise activities are planned for the little ones.

See you on Sunday ! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-en-immersion-chez-les-sapeurs-pompiers-de-saint-martin-lors-la-journee-portes-ouvertes-organisee-ce-dimanche/