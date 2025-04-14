SAILING / Mont des Accords: young sailing champions qualified for the French championships | FAXINFO

It was a great feat that the students of the sailing section of the Mont des Accords college achieved. By winning for the 4th consecutive time the gold medal when UNSS academic final of light sailing in Guadeloupe, they won their ticket to the French championships, which will be held in Marseille from June 6 to 9. A remarkable performance in demanding conditions, the result of a collective commitment and rigorous supervision provided by their professor Alain Pansiot-Villon.

À Terre-de-bas, in the Saintes archipelago, the five middle school students aged 11 to 14 enjoyed a first day punctuated by discoveries and a rough sea. The next day, it was time for the two-seater dinghy competition RS-feva on a course constructed in a triangular shape: two pairs from Saint-Martin quickly stood out by winning their pools, then the mixing phases, before facing each other in the “gold” final. Malia and Maxime won, followed closely by Océane and Néo, thus signing a double for SXM. Sainte-Anne (1) climbed onto the 3rd step of the podium.

After these victorious emotions, the students have discovered a new medium, First Class 8, which they shared with their teacher. This technical immersion ended with training for young officials, proof that this experience was as educational as it was competitive.

Having returned to Saint-Martin yesterday, the five young champions—Malia, Maxime, Océane, Néo, and Rony, the group's young referee—can now dream bigger. Their sights are set on Marseille, with the winds of success in their sails. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/voile-mont-des-accords-les-jeunes-champions-de-voile-qualifies-pour-les-championnats-de-france/