Sargassum forecast: return to green for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy | FAXINFO

In its monitoring and forecast bulletin for the stranding of pelagic sargassum for the Northern Islands communicated on September 25, 2023, Météo France lowers the risk level to low for the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

If sargassum is still very present in the Lesser Antilles, especially in the east of the Northern Islands, the analysis of the latest forecasts detects fewer filaments in Martinique. The latter seem to pass through the Caribbean Sea south of the island of Grenada. For the Northern Islands archipelago, arrivals from the east will be episodic. Some rafts of algae are visible to the southeast of Saint-Martin and to the north of Saint-Barthélemy. Successive arrivals will affect the east of the territory, mainly in the Dutch part. The algae in the first ten kilometers of Saint-Barthélemy evacuate towards the west.

However, occasional arrivals remain possible. The rafts detected between Barbuda and the North Island should be the source of potential arrivals to the east of the latter in the coming days. Even if the end of the sargassum season does not seem in sight and detections continue in the flow towards the exposed coasts, Météo France notes significantly fewer arrivals for the southern islands of the Guadeloupe archipelago during these last months. The northern islands remain under threat from numerous sargassum coming especially from the east. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-retour-au-vert-pour-saint-martin-et-saint-barthelemy/