SCHOOLING: Opening of registrations for the 2024/2025 school year | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin informs parents of the opening of registrations in nursery schools and primary schools, for the 2024-2025 school year, according to the following terms.

Registration in nursery classes: all sectors combined

From January 22 to February 29, 2024

– Children born in 2021, 2020 and 2019 (PS, MS and GS – not in school)

– Children born in 2022 (TPS – registered on a waiting list. Requests will be studied on a case-by-case basis and granted within the limit of available places according to defined criteria.)

Registration for the preparatory course (CP): all sectors combined

From 4 March to 29 March 2024

Parents of children enrolled in the large section (GS) will collect the information sheet from the school which, duly completed, will be submitted to the school affairs department until March 29, 2024.

Transfer request or new registration

From June 17 to 3 July 2024

• Nursery or elementary classes (bringing together siblings or domicile)

• Elementary classes: (new arrivals, private school or elsewhere)

Transfer requests will be studied on a case-by-case basis and granted within the limit of available places. The files will be subject to a specific analysis.

• Request for exemption (if you wish to enroll your child in a school other than the one you belong to, the request will be processed by the committee). The form can be collected from the school affairs office.

School registrations can be done online using the following methods:

– Downloadable from the website of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin:

http://www.com-saint-martin.fr/…/fiche-d-inscription…

– And submission of the complete file by email:

inscriptionscolaire@com-saint-martin.fr

You can also deposit the complete file in a mailbox provided for this purpose, at the school affairs department in the Community annex, former Bord de mer school, rue de la Liberté.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/scolarite-ouverture-des-inscriptions-pour-lannee-scolaire-2024-2025/