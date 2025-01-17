SCHOOLING: Registration opens for nursery school and CP for the 2025/2026 school year | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin informs parents of the opening of registrations in nursery school and preparatory class (CP), for the 2025-2026 school year, according to the following terms:

Kindergarten registrations : All sectors combined.

From January 20 to February 21, 2025 only

Children born in 2020, 2021 and 2022 (GS, MS and PS – not in school)

Children born in 2023 (TPS – registered on a waiting list. Applications will be studied on a case-by-case basis and granted within the limit of available places according to defined criteria.)

Registration for the Preparatory Course (CP) : All sectors combined.

From March 3 to March 31, 2025 only

Parents of children enrolled in GS will collect the information sheet from the school from March 3, 2025, which, duly completed, will be filed with the school affairs department until March 31, 2025.

Transfer request or new registration

From June 23 to July 4, 2025:

Kindergarten classes or elementary (bringing together siblings or domicile)

(bringing together siblings or domicile) Elementary classes: (new arrivals, schooled privately or elsewhere)

Transfer requests will be studied on a case-by-case basis and granted within the limit of available places..

Waiver request (if you wish to enroll your child in a school other than the one you are registered with, the request will be processed by the committee). The form can be obtained from the school affairs office.

List of documents to be provided per child for any registration or transfer

The registration request can only be accepted if the file is complete.

Documents concerning the child :

– Photocopy of the family record book or a birth certificate extract

– Photocopy of the vaccination pages of the health record (vaccinations must be up to date)

– Medical certificate of fitness for life in a school environment (nursery school children not in school).

– Certificate of radiation

In the event of a transfer request or new registration for children already in school

In the event of a change of public or private school

Documents relating to legal parents : (photocopies)

– Identity document of legal representatives

– Proof of address in the names of legal representatives less than 3 months old (EDF or SAUR invoices or landline or mobile telephone or lease or other administrative documents)

– Notice of taxation or non-taxation 2023 of the 2 parents

– Without proof of address in the names of legal representatives, provide a valid address certificate

– Photocopy of the court judgment for the exercise of parental authority and the identity document of the ascendants or legally responsible persons (in case of separation, divorce)

Registration certificates can be collected from:

– June 10, 2025 for kindergartens

– June 23, 2025 for CP

School registrations can be done online by downloading the file from the Saint-Martin Community website: https://www.com-saint-martin.fr/-Les-inscriptions-scolaires-2024-2025_Saint-Martin-Antilles_3236.html

The complete file must be submitted according to the dates indicated by email to:

inscriptionscolaire@com-saint-martin.fr

You can also drop off the complete file in a mailbox provided for this purpose, at the school affairs department in the annex of the Collectivity, former seaside school, rue de la Liberté.

The office is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 13:00 p.m. to 15:00 p.m.

