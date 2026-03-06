Sentinels of the Sea: Understanding humpback whales from the shore | FAXINFO

Observe in order to better protect. The association My School, My Whale relaunches this month in Saint-Martin its “Sentinels of the Sea” program, dedicated to humpback whales. Deployed for the first time on our territory in 2025 by Amandine Vaslet, in charge of the local branch, the initiative returns with a second edition focused on raising awareness and observation from the coast.



Four observation sessions are scheduled from 16 p.m. to 18 p.m., a window favorable for spotting blows and jumps offshore. first date is fixed this Sunday March 8 on the Grandes Cayes to Cul-de-Sac trail, towards the orientation table. The other meetings will take place on April 21st and 4th at the same location, as well as on March 28th at Babit Point. Binoculars will be provided to allow the public to discover cetaceans in their natural environment in order to strengthen their protection and that of their habitat. _Vx

Info: https://www.monecolemabaleine.org/Accueil

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/les-sentinelles-de-la-mer-comprendre-les-baleines-a-bosse-depuis-le-rivage/