SEXUAL HEALTH: One month to understand and detect everything | FAXINFO

For the 3rd edition of Sexual Health Month, mainland France, Guadeloupe and the Northern Islands are mobilizing to raise awareness among the population about protection and screening tools, from June 2 to 29.

Sexual health is the subject of concrete actions in Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy from June 23 to 29.

Thanks to the new CoReSS (formerly COREVIH), actions are expanding beyond HIV to include contraception, STI screening, sexual violence and education on emotional life.

This month is marked by two major weeks: National Sexual Health Promotion Week, from June 2 to 8, and Caribbean HIV Testing Week, from June 23 to 29.

The goal? To promote a positive, inclusive, and preventative approach by reaching out to people in their neighborhoods and on social media. Thanks to the "My STI Test" program, anyone can now get tested without a prescription, free of charge for those under 26. Testing for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and hepatitis B is now easier in all medical biology laboratories.

Young people also have wider access to free and confidential contraception, as well as to condoms available in pharmacies without a prescription.

At the same time, sex education is being structured starting in primary school with a new national curriculum launched in March. Sexual Health Month 2025 thus marks a turning point: one of simplified prevention, freer speech, and more equitable access to care.

For all the practical information on Caribbean Screening Week, visit the Instagram page @corevih971 or directly visit the website www.corevih971.org. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-sexuelle-un-mois-pour-tout-comprendre-tout-depister/