Site visit: The renovation work on the Grand-Case church is nearing completion! | FAXINFO

Launched on September 15, 2023, the reconstruction work on the Catholic church of Grand-Case “Mary Star of the sea” is almost complete.

Severely damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017, the church underwent a complete restoration, from the roof to the building. Owned by the Collectivité, this church built in the 40s, required a little over €700 of public funds and a year of work to restore it to its former glory. The COM also plans to renovate the garden all the way to the beach opposite.

President Louis Mussington and 2nd Vice-President Bernadette Davis visited the site on Monday, October 28, accompanied by teams from the Cadre de Vie delegation and Father Rulx-André Alcineus, a priest of the Catholic Church.

The finishing touches will be completed in the coming weeks for a final restitution of the site and an inauguration scheduled for December 2024.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/visite-de-chantier-les-travaux-de-renovation-de-leglise-de-grand-case-touchent-a-leur-fin/