SOCIAL MEDIA: Adenicio Mussington wins the “Big Christmas Tree Challenge” | FAXINFO

Christmas in Saint-Martin took on a special dimension this year thanks to the “Big Christmas Tree Challenge”, an original initiative of the Collectivité. This competition, combining festivities and promotion of the territory, invited residents and visitors to discover the nine Christmas trees installed in emblematic places on the island.

For several weeks, participants crisscrossed Saint-Martin, taking pictures of themselves in front of each tree and sharing their photos on social media. This event not only brought the holiday spirit to life, it also helped showcase the island's enchanting landscapes and cultural diversity to a wide audience. The big winner, Adenicio Mussington, rose to the challenge with flying colors! Determined and enthusiastic, he traveled through all the neighborhoods to capture each tree and immortalize these festive moments. Thanks to his commitment, Adenicio was rewarded with a magnificent gift basket and a gift offered by the Collectivité. Congratulations to all the participants and congratulations to Adenicio Mussington for his well-deserved victory. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/reseaux-sociaux-adenicio-mussington-remporte-le-big-christmas-tree-challenge/