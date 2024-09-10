SOCIETY: 3rd edition of the Handicap & Enterprise competition | FAXINFO

Are you a business leader or project leader invested in favor of people with disabilities? Participate in the 3rd edition of the competition by proposing a disability inclusion project within the company.

Launched in 2022, the Handicap & Business competition aims to raise awareness among entrepreneurs about the inclusion of disability within their company, promote the European Week for the Employment of People with Disabilities which takes place every year in November, and perpetuate and develop actions around disability in the company on the island of Saint-Martin. Organized by the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM), in partnership with AGEFIPH, the Association for the Management of the Fund for the Professional Integration of People with Disabilities), the “Handicap and Business” Competition offers two categories: Companies (Project for the inclusion of disability within the company) and Project leaders (Business creation project including the disability dimension). Open since Monday, September 2, the competition is open until October 31, 2024 to anyone wishing to take up the challenge and make a difference by promoting an inclusive corporate culture, where every talent counts. Your commitment can inspire other leaders and help build a more equal and stimulating future for all. The 1st prize in each category will receive a grant of 1000 euros for the realization of their project. _Vx

Info: https://www.ccism.fr

info@ccism.com

Shortcut link to the page dedicated to the Handicap & Entreprise competition: https://t.ly/3FiWd

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-3eme-edition-du-concours-handicap-entreprise/