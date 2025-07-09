SOCIETY: Beware of the increase in scams! | FAXINFO

A phenomenon that is gaining momentum is worth noting, as it takes increasingly insidious and undetectable forms. The internet, your email, your text messages, and now instant messaging with WhatsApp are all affected.

You may have already received these text messages asking you to renew your health insurance card, or in connection with a Chronopost or DHL Express parcel delivery for which you are asked to regularize the taxes on an attached internet link?

These stunningly realistic texts are, however, all the product of a vast fraud scheme. When you click on the link, your personal or banking information is requested, and the platform, copied and pasted from the official one, encourages you to trust them.

The unpleasant surprise then comes when you notice debits of unknown origin on your bank account.

The BIP BIP Coyote association contacted the editorial team to share with us, as a precaution, the situation experienced by one of its members: "I was actually expecting a DHL package the next day, but the customs surcharge didn't alert me. Two hours after receiving the message, a fake bank advisor from my bank contacted me, and after an interview, I found myself with €2100 less in my account.

To this day, my bank still refuses to reimburse me. I am always vigilant and it only took one time, thanks to well-honed techniques.

The BIP BIP Coyote association and the Faxinfo editorial team therefore recommend that you be extra vigilant about these fraudulent messages. _L.A

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-attention-a-la-multiplication-des-arnaques/