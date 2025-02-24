SOCIETY: Participatory theater, a tool available to professionals | FAXINFO

Staging everyday problems and thinking about solutions in groups is the concept of the Théâtre Forum. On Tuesday, February 18, a dozen professionals from the health, education, training and road safety sectors came to participate in the first discovery workshop of the Théâtre Forum at the premises of the Compagnons Bâtisseurs in Quartier d'Orléans.

This method of participatory theatre created in Brazil in the 60s has been brought up to date to respond to current issues.

The topics covered are endless: parenting, domestic violence, harassment, sexism, conflict management, etc. and can be discussed in small groups of ten or in an amphitheater of one hundred people.

The principle is simple: a problematic situation scene is played out in front of the group, then those who wish to propose a solution intervene and play out their version of the scene themselves.

"It's a way of freeing up speech while respecting everyone's point of view," explains the host Nordine Sahli, psychosociologist and actor.

With theatre, you can try anything, explore possibilities and even experience failure, "it's a bit like a flight simulator".

But here, everyone can intervene and give their own vision of the situation, and propose their solution. We play it and discuss the different possibilities, without judging.

This first workshop, very well received by professionals, is the result of collaborative work between Nordine, Jasmine Sally and Maé Bridier, director of Compagnons Bâtisseurs in Saint-Martin.

Everyone is convinced of the interest in developing this system. After this first opus, Nordine wants to come back and train facilitators who will be able, in turn, to use this practice on specific themes. _AP

