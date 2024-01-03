SOCIETY: Population census from January 18 to February 24, 2024 | FAXINFO

The population census campaign will begin on January 18 and end on February 24, 2024.

Selected households will receive an official letter by post. The Community's enumerators will come to the home with their professional card, during the aforementioned period. The Collectivity of Saint-Martin invites you to answer the questions of the enumerators who are subject to professional secrecy and will help you complete the questionnaire. The census is carried out jointly by INSEE and the Communities, it is useful for defining the number of inhabitants and the state grants allocated each year to communities to develop public services.

Info: Census & Addressing service of the COM on 0590 749829 or by email www.le-recensement-et-moi.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-recensement-de-la-population-du-18-janvier-au-24-fevrier-2024/