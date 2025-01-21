SOCIETY: Public consultation on the extension of the Cul-de-Sac cemetery | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin is launching a public inquiry on Tuesday, January 21, into the project to extend the public cemetery of Cul-de-Sac. As announced in our edition of November 20, 2024, this approach aims to address the current saturation of funeral spaces while taking into account environmental issues and the expectations of residents.

The extension project aims to develop new funeral plots by integrating green spaces and sustainable solutions.

The observations of the citizens will be essential to ensure a project in line with local needs. The public inquiry is open from Tuesday, January 21 to Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

During these two weeks, residents will be able to consult the complete project file and express their observations in the register provided for this purpose, available in the hall of the Community during the usual hours (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 15 p.m.).

Yolande Gall, appointed investigating commissioner by the Administrative Court, will be present at the funeral service of the Community (Corner of the Town Hall) to receive the public on three occasions: Tuesday, January 21, Thursday, January 30 and Thursday, February 4, between 10 a.m. and 14 p.m.

For any information, contact the Community funeral service on 0590 87 50 04.

The conclusions of the public inquiry will be available for consultation for 12 months after its closure. _VX

