SOCIETY / Water crisis: the last straw for the government | FAXINFO

The water crisis continues to make waves. Last Wednesday, the president of the Collectivity, Louis Mussington, sought to “clarify the situation,” referring to a major crisis that hits the population hard, for the 2nd time since the start of the term. “It is my political and moral duty that there is water constantly flowing from the taps”, he insisted, while schools have had to close and families remain without water.



This intervention follows the last Territorial Councilwhere the president himself had raised a a “predictable” crisis, linked to the aging infrastructure, while pointing the finger at the opposition. A stance that sparked a Raphaël Sanchez’s strong reactionThe territorial councillor, and president of theEEASMdenounced a lack of action by the local authority, calling to to remove all politicization of the issue and stating that the new factory project had been ready since 2024. He also the operator is at fault Souraccused of allowing the facilities to deteriorate. Tense exchanges that have left its mark within the majority“I do not accept being accused of being ineffective,” reacted Louis Mussington, denouncing a “lack of respect” and “unacceptable remarks” from his “majority colleague.”



Emergency solutions to avoid running out of fuel

On the ground, the situation remains critical. The current factory, damaged by Irma in 2017 and aged over 30 yearsThe current plant can no longer meet demand. Production is capped at 4000 m³ per day, well below the region’s needs. Faced with this urgent situation, the local authority plans to allocate €10 million in European funds, initially earmarked for the new plant, to undertake rehabilitation work on the existing facility before December 31, 2026: replacement of two pumps, commissioning of the mobile unit, purchase of a second unit, and targeted interventions. In parallel, the construction of a new factoryestimated at €45M, remains a priority, despite uncertainties about its timeline and persistent land-related obstacles.



“Water in the taps is the priority”

Relations with Saur remain under pressurean incomplete audit suggesting shortcomings in the execution of the contract. Furthermore, tests of theARS are expected in the coming days regarding the delivery of water from the Dutch side. The question of financing remains: Saur or COM? “I am ready to take responsibility. The urgent need today is water in the taps,” the president concluded, while for many residents, this obvious fact is no longer self-evident.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-crise-de-leau-la-goutte-de-trop-pour-lexecutif/