The association I follow the coast in the Antilles submitted a donation of €420 à Phoenix Flower, a young structure engaged in improving patient reception conditions affected by cancer at Louis Constant Fleming Hospital.

This sum was collected duringPink October 2024, through sessions of long rib solidarity, the sale of t-shirts and goodies, as well as a screening awareness campaignThe event allowed to highlight several committed women of the territory including Marlène Toma, first midwife in Saint-Martin, Sabrina Charville, Kathy Africa, Vernicia Brooks, Audrey Claxton and Sabrina Placidoux. This is the second donation carried out by the association in the health field. Fleur du Phœnix will use these funds to strengthen its work with patients, in coordination with the oncology department from the hospital.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-un-don-pour-ameliorer-laccueil-en-oncologie/