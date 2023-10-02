SOLIDARITY: School kits distributed by the Léo Club Safari | FAXINFO

The Léo Club Safari, now chaired by Leo Mathys, had its most successful start by distributing school kits to disadvantaged families in preparation for this new school year.

Like every start of the school year, it is with its “School Kits” action that the Léo Club Safari reached out to several schools. School kits and other sets of school materials: kits, erasers, pens, notebooks, slates were given to students for a successful start to the school year!

“We would like to thank all the partners who are always there and the generous donors without whom we could not act today,” emphasize the club members.

Young adolescents aged 12 to 18 wishing to get involved in the community and volunteering can contact the Leo Club Safari club. _AF

Contact: leoclubsafari@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-des-kits-scolaires-distribues-par-le-leo-club-safari/