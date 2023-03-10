Sound and light show at Fort Louis: not to be missed under any circumstances! | FAXINFO

From this Friday March 10 to Sunday March 12, from 19 p.m. to 21 p.m., residents and tourists passing through the island are invited to admire Fort Louis which will be illuminated thanks to the artistic creation of David Gumbs entitled "Ethno Spirits ".

"Double winner of New Worlds for both Saint-Martin and Martinique, David Gumbs opens us to his ever more confusing imagination where visible, invisible and imaginary invite themselves to the grand ball of visual and sound creation", underlines the COM .

A sensory, exceptional and ephemeral adventure created and led by David Gumbs, multimedia artist.

Be at the rendezvous of Art, be at the heart of digital creation! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/spectacle-son-et-lumiere-au-fort-louis-a-ne-manquer-sous-aucun-pretexte/