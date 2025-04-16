STREET INTERVIEW: Does loud music endanger our ears? | FAXINFO

The Regional Health Agency regularly alerts residents to the risks associated with noise pollution. Whether it's traditional, cultural, or festive events, there's no shortage of good reasons to protect our ears in the Caribbean. However, the effects of noise on health remain largely underestimated.

Davidson (merchant): Loud music doesn't bother me much, but it can be a problem for the most fragile, like the elderly, who have a harder time handling it. After all, gold and sound have always been part of our culture! So, we invest a lot in audio equipment to customize our cars… but I find that, overall, we don't overdo it that much. We don't hear loud music every day.

Kézia (saleswoman): The most disturbing thing for me is people who drive down the street with the music blasting in their vehicles. I find that very selfish. Every time that happens, I cover my ears. I generally avoid being near loud music. If I'm in a bar, I always move away from the speakers, otherwise I suffer and don't have a good time. Plus, I'm also a musician, so I notice that the volume and bass are often poorly adjusted.

Katalia (student): I have a low tolerance for noise, so I never go to Carnivals, festivals, or similar festive events. The only times I've been near fireworks or musical parades, I couldn't stand the effect they had on me. Loud music creates a saturation effect in my ears and makes my heart race because of the bass. It's very unpleasant.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-la-musique-trop-forte-met-elle-en-danger-nos-oreilles/