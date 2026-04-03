STREET INTERVIEWS: Did the Mad Island Festival win over festival-goers for its first edition? | FAXINFO

A key player in event planning and organization on the island, Mad Events held its first-ever festival last weekend on Happy Bay beach. Headliners like Kalash, Maureen, and Quavo drew a large crowd, but what did festival-goers think of this inaugural edition? We went to find out.



Margot:

“Honestly, it’s really great. It’s wonderful to have a festival with truly Caribbean music. Where I come from, Saint-Barth, the parties are all for tourists. Here, you can have Caribbean music with DJs who mix really well, and even Caribbean artists are showcased. It’s honestly a superb idea.”













Kristy:

“I think it worked out well. Tonight’s the last night. It’s quite broad in terms of musical genres; they play for everyone, really. I’m used to going to Mad Events parties; basically, I go every weekend, and I think they’re great. They don’t just play techno or French hip-hop; they play a lot of shatta and bouyon, so I like it. Tonight it’s more bouyon; last night was calmer, but now there’s a different energy, it’s a change, it’s good!”









Tristan:

“So far, so good. People are starting to arrive, so for this first edition, it’s looking really promising. I hope there will be a lot of artists, a great atmosphere, and that everyone will just have a blast. I listen to Quavo, and especially other members of his group, but since he’s coming here, I thought I couldn’t miss it.”



Interview by _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-le-mad-island-festival-a-t-il-seduit-les-festivaliers-pour-sa-premiere-edition/