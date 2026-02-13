STREET INTERVIEWS (ON LOVE): What would be your ideal date for Valentine’s Day? | FAXINFO

Tomorrow, we celebrate Valentine’s Day, but above all, Love, with a capital “L”! And since pleasing your other half isn’t always easy, we went to meet you to find out what you think would be the ideal date. Breakfast in bed, the beach, a candlelit dinner, or a spontaneous surprise… Plenty of ideas to brighten the day of the one you love. Valid tomorrow, as well as every other day of the year!



Clear :

“The ideal date would be waking up to breakfast in bed, relaxing all day, probably receiving a few small gifts, then going out for a light lunch, and later, a wonderful dinner! And then, coming home to relax with your ideal partner. In terms of gifts, since I have everything I need, I’d like flowers, a small surprise, a little perfume, something a bit special.”









Married :

“Ideally, someone could prepare a flower-filled table, decorated with lights, and bring in a caterer in the evening to serve us. With gifts: chocolate – I love it – roses, and then more, whatever he wants, a surprise!”









Spencer:

“Flowers, sweets, dinner: pretty simple! Or a picnic somewhere, maybe we’ll go to the beach. We’ll have a few drinks, then a starter, a main course… Afterwards, why not a walk, something like that.”











Kensly:

“I think a beach would be nice. You spend the day on the beach, you eat there, you swim and everything, and then towards the end of the day, you leave. Being with the other person and having a good time makes the moment special!”



Interview by _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-de-lamour-quel-serait-votre-rendez-vous-ideal-pour-la-saint-valentin/