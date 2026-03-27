SXM Festival 2026: An unforgettable edition filled with magic | FAXINFO

Happy Bay at the epicenterscenes unfolded at four corners of the island, and thousands of festival-goers carried by a relentless energy : the SXM Festival 2026 has once again set Saint-Martin ablaze. Between music from peak hours until dawn, spectacular setting and its timeless atmosphere, the event confirms its indispensable status within reach worldA look back in pictures… while we eagerly await… The next edition of the SXM Festival will take place from March 17th to 21st, 2027..

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sxm-festival-2026-une-edition-inoubliable-sous-le-signe-de-la-magie/