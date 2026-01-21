SXM Festival 2026: The ultimate underground electronic music festival makes its grand return to the sublime island of Saint-Martin from March 18th to 22nd, 2026 | FAXINFO

This new edition will welcome legendary headliners: Carl Cox, making his highly anticipated SXM Festival debut, the iconic duo Deep Dish, and techno legend Layton Giordani. A top-tier lineup designed to ignite Caribbean beaches, breathtaking mountaintops, and exclusive parties in luxury villas.

Five days of total immersion in the world of house and techno, punctuated by sunrise sessions, secret stages and a unique island atmosphere.

Tickets are already on sale and are selling fast.

Info and reservations on sxmfestival.com

