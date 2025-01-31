SXM FESTIVAL: Special rates for Caribbean residents | FAXINFO

The SXM Festival is once again setting up its decks in Saint-Martin! From March 12 to 16, this iconic event will transform our island into a sanctuary of electronic music and Caribbean culture.

For this new edition, Caribbean residents benefit froman exceptional reduced rate (see attached QR code):

the 5-day pass is offered at €372/person (instead of €471,20), and the weekend pass for March 14, 15 and 16 at €272,80/person.

Attention, a proof residence – identity card, driving license or any official document – swas requested to validate your ticket.

Featuring legendary artists like Camelphat, Nicole Moudaber and Danny Tenaglia, the SXM Festival offers a unique musical and visual experience on spectacular stages:

beaches, private villas and mountain tops.

The 2025 editionand will end by honoring the trio Indo Warehouse for a memorable closing.

Find all the information about sxmfestival.com or the dedicated app, and get ready for an unforgettable musical experience!_VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sxm-festival-des-tarifs-speciaux-pour-les-residents-de-la-caraibe/