SXM FESTIVAL: The Ultimate Caribbean Music Experience | FAXINFO

The SXM Festival returns in March 2025 for a new electrifying edition in the heart of the Caribbean. Between heavenly settings, electronic music and a unique atmosphere, this unmissable event promises an immersive experience under the stars. This year, several new features await festival-goers.

Tickets for the legendary Villa Party are now available. Give a memorable Valentine’s Day gift by attending this exclusive evening, where energy and music meet in an intimate and captivating setting. Caribbean residents benefit from a preferential rate on their tickets, upon presentation of proof of residence. Another great new feature is the day passes, allowing you to choose the events not to be missed, including the highly anticipated Panoramic Experience Party, a magical party with breathtaking views of the island. Tickets are selling fast, so book now for an unforgettable experience of dancing, music and breathtaking scenery.

Find all the information about www.sxmfestival.com/CaribbeanWaitlist2025

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sxm-festival-lexperience-musicale-ultime-de-la-caraibe/