TECHNOLOGIES: Guppytrap, the mosquito larvae trap awarded at the 2023 Lépine Competition | FAXINFO

Presented last May at the Lépine International Competition in Paris, the Guppytrap project is led by Ludovic Bouchonneau, alias Capt'n Kurt of the Guadeloupe Fablab.

By creating a mosquito larvae trap in 100% recycled and recyclable plastic, 12cm in diameter and 9mm thick, the inventor conquered the jury of the Eco-innovative Trophies of the Lépine Competition by winning the silver medal. Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity, did not fail to visit the Guppytrap stand during his visit to Paris, thus discovering the invention patented in Guadeloupe capable of stemming the pressure of the tiger mosquito on populations and diseases of which it is the vector such as dengue fever, zika, chikungunya or even yellow fever, responsible for many deaths each year. The Guppytrap is a labyrinth of capture and destruction of mosquito larvae which is placed in a flower pot and does not require any substance harmful to the environment or any source of energy to operate. Since flower pots are mosquitoes' favorite domestic egg-laying site, and their flight range hardly exceeds 150 meters, equipping oneself is a collective civic gesture to be encouraged. As soon as they hatch, the microscopic larvae will only live until they seek to feed at the bottom of the saucer, to drown there in the labyrinth of the trap. Tested by the ARS, Guppytrap shows very satisfactory results with a mortality rate of 97% in less than 48 hours. _Vx

Info: www.guppytrap.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/technologies-guppytrap-le-piege-a-larves-de-moustiques-prime-au-concours-lepine-2023/