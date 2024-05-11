Teenager bitten by shark in Cul-de-Sac Bay | FAXINFO

The unfortunate accident took place this Friday, May 10 around 5:30 a.m. in Cul-de-Sac Bay. A 15-year-old boy had his foot bitten by a shark. According to experts from the Nautical Brigade and the boy's mother, this is not an attack nor the presence of a deviant shark in our waters.

Accustomed to swimming and diving with sharks and dolphins, the 15-year-old teenager was heading this Friday morning in the early hours towards his small boat which was anchored in Cul-de-Sac Bay. After walking through the water to his boat, T. boarded and headed towards the anchorage. During the manipulation, T.'s foot was above the water. A shark then bit his foot, probably mistaking him for a bird on the surface. The animal immediately let go. The teenager was quickly taken to the emergency room for treatment, he suffered from a severed tendon and is currently undergoing an operation to repair the injured tendon. T. will then remain under observation so that his wound is thoroughly disinfected and carefully monitored. The big boy's mother wants to be reassuring about her son's condition: "He is not in shock, it is an accident with special circumstances, this is not a shark attack" . The shark's DNA was taken by the Nautical Brigade in order to identify the species of the animal. Once recovered, the teenager intends to get back on his boat and dive back into the waters of Saint-Martin, as he has always done. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/un-adolescent-mordu-par-un-requin-dans-la-baie-de-cul-de-sac/