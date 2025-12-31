TELEVISION: “Murders in Saint-Martin” tops the ratings | FAXINFO

Last Saturday’s television evening was dominated by France 3, which topped the ratings thanks to the first broadcast of the TV movie Murders in Saint-MartinEpisode 10 of season 11. The crime drama brought together 4.114.000 viewers, recording a remarkable audience share of 22,3%, confirming once again the power of the collection in prime time.

This success puts France 3 well ahead of TF1 and France 2, which nevertheless complete a solid top three. On TF1, Star Academy attracted 3.146.000 viewers. France 2, for its part, relied on The Floor – Conquering the Floor, which was watched by 2.695.000 viewers, for a 15,9% audience share.

A mainstay of the France 3 schedule for over ten years, Murders in… seriesLaunched in 2013, the series has aired 173 times in prime time, with an average audience exceeding 3,5 million viewers. The episode filmed in Saint-Martin fits perfectly into this trend, also ranking in the… top 10 of France TV platform the day before its broadcast and maintaining this position throughout the week.

Far from accusations of bad faith and easy criticism, ‘Murders in Saint-Martin’ It perfectly follows the collection’s stated editorial line: mainstream, accessible fiction, designed for prime time and not to compete with auteur works. Beyond the script and artistic choices, which are always subjective, The episode offers a rare showcase for the island, its landscapes, and its imagination.while recalling thatIt is, first and foremost, a work of fiction.With over four million viewers, the episode confirms that success isn’t decreed on social media but in front of the screen. _Vx

