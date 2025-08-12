TERRITORIAL COUNCIL / 2025 Supplementary Budget: Adjustments, Borrowings and Calls for Greater Transparency | FAXINFO

Meeting on Thursday, the elected representatives of the territorial council approved the allocation of the 2024 profit. The operating surplus, of €49,1 million, partially offsets the investment deficit with an injection of €19 million. The balance, €30,6 million, is allocated to operating revenue and included in the 2025 supplementary budget.

With a total amount of €108,2 million, the 2025 supplementary budget adjusts the credits and integrates two loans: 20 M€ to the Bank of the Territories et 10 M€ via theFrench Development AgencyThe loans will finance in particular the colleges 600 and 900, the program of theEEASM, the media library and roadworks.Companies will be able to be paid and complete the projects", assured 1st Vice-President Alain Richardson, evoking a virtuous circle allowing subsidies to be triggered.

Observations and reservations

The CESC, by Ida Zin Ka Ieu, noted the lack of precision on certain lines and point out the risks : “The gross savings rate has fallen from 12% to 6% in 2024, thus severely limiting the Collectivit’s ability to release resources to meet its financing needs.” For Deputy Director General Jean-Sébastien Gotin, “the window is ideal”: debt is decreasing, the debt ratio is considered “very good” and the self-financing capacity preserved.

Mélissa Nicolas-Rembotte insisted on the need for a rigorous monitoring “our tax system is not flexible” and Jules Charville regretted the unidentified €8,4 million and the lack of response on Air Antilles (temporary license until August 30). On this last subject, Louis Mussington assured thatno additional funds would be committed, that a new shareholder is being sought and that three investors are in discussion. DGS Natasha Pétrine announced the creation in September of a working group responsible for monitoring the application of the recommendations of the Territorial Chamber of Accounts. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/conseil-territorial-budget-supplementaire-2025-ajustements-emprunts-et-appels-a-plus-de-transparence/