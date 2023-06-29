The president of the CCISM present at the study day of the association of lawyers in overseas law in Paris | FAXINFO

Currently traveling in Metropolitan France, the President of the CCISM, Angèle Dormoy, participated in the study day organized by the association of lawyers in overseas territories, LAJDOM, at the Court of Auditors, on the theme of " Economic interventionism in the Overseas Territories, a lever for development? »

During her speech, the president of the CCISM notably mentioned the economic stakes inherent in interventionism within the Territorial Communities.

Through the advantages but also the obstacles of public action advocating the intervention of public authorities in the economic life of a territory, Angèle Dormoy raised the volatility of economic conditions.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-presidente-de-la-ccism-presente-a-la-journee-detude-de-lassociation-des-juristes-en-droit-des-outre-mer-a-paris/