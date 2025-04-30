The unmissable dance event returns: Night of Hit Makers 2.0 will set Carnival Village ablaze this Friday! | FAXINFO

The countdown has begun… The long-awaited show Night of Hit Makers 2.0 returns in force this Friday, May 2 at Carnival Village, with an explosive show that will begin at 20 p.m. sharp.

The 2025 edition promises to be memorable. Headlining the event is the band Kai thrills fans with his latest kompa hits in an irresistible Caribbean style. The international phenomenon from Aruba, Jeon, will captivate the audience with its clever blend of rhythms and powerful voices. And a rare event: the legendary Burning Flames will celebrate their 40-year career with a one-hour, non-stop performance, their only appearance in Saint-Martin for Carnival.

Alongside them, the iconic Control Band, local pride, will take the stage to rock the dance floor until the end of the night.

Night of Hit Makers is much more than a concert, it's a true celebration of dance. A sensory experience where atmosphere, music, and energy are one. Come early, reserve your spot, and get ready to move!

Tickets are $50 in advance, and will be more expensive at the door. Book now at www.xtratight.com

This Friday, Carnival Village is the place to be to experience the ultimate dance event of Carnival 2025.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/levenement-dance-incontournable-revient-night-of-hit-makers-2-0-embrasera-le-carnival-village-ce-vendredi/