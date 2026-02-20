THEATRE: Tickets galore… and laughter guaranteed | FAXINFO

With the play ‘As if it were raining.The company Les Apatrides has created a show that is as rhythmic as it is exhilarating.

Written in 2012 by Sébastien Thiery and directed by Georgina Cornely, the play takes the audience on a journey an absurd situation with a remarkably effective mechanismCatherine and Michel, an ordinary couple, discover banknotes that have mysteriously appeared in their living room one evening. The next day, there are more. Then even more… As if it were raining.

behind this irresistible comic mechanics hides a a pointed reflection on money, morality and temptation. “You can wear silk without being a bastard,” says one of the characters, summarizing in one person all the delicious ambiguity of the subject.

On the sceneCamille Gréa, Joël Francini, Kate Richardson, and Denis Morandeau are unrecognizable, clearly filled with a genuine joy in performing, and in performing together. Their numerous movements energize the space, maintaining a brisk pace from beginning to end. suspenseHe, however, remained intact until the very last minutes.

For his first stagingGeorgina Cornely’s debut performance is a resounding success. One senses meticulous, precise work that allows the actors’ energy to shine. Special mention goes to Kate Richardson, whose talent for accents is once again spot-on.

Two performances have already drawn a good audience, despite a launch without superstition on Friday the 13th and Valentine’s Day. There remains four dates to let oneself be carried away by this A hilarious, entertaining, and perfectly executed comedy : everything you’d expect from an evening at the theatre. _Vx

Info: https://www.theatresxm.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/theatre-des-billets-a-la-pelle-et-des-rires-a-la-cle/