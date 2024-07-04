TOURISM: The secondary school students from Roche Gravée de Moho have proudly opted to be ambassadors of the “Friendly Island”! | FAXINFO

Coming from several 3rd grade classes, the students in the tourism class at Roche Gravée de Moho college excelled during their final assessment.

Indeed, after two years of private teaching, the students have clearly adopted not only the posture of ambassador of their territory but also a speech appropriate to such a role.

Representatives of Saint-Martin, they now have to their credit the adequate knowledge and skills to promote and protect, each at their own level, the historical, cultural, artistic, economic, environmental and linguistic assets of a destination. unique: Saint-Martin. They are all aware that if the slogan “Saint-Martin, the Friendly Island!” » has become a label, it is above all a skill, a way of thinking and acting.

Defenders of this precious heritage, they have demonstrated how the uniqueness of their beautiful island is a guarantee of originality and brings added value. However, there is an ambassador of ambassadors in the person of Teddy Derby, an emeritus professor who ensures the influence of tourism education with, at his side, his colleague, Ophélie André. Congratulations to all these young people who will continue to uphold the values ​​of the territory and to their teachers whose task is to train future citizens again and again!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-les-collegiens-de-roche-gravee-de-moho-ont-fierement-opte-pour-etre-des-ambassadeurs-de-la-friendly-island/