Signature of the border delimitation treaty: the Belle Plaine road closed to traffic today from 16 p.m. to 19 p.m.

Due to the border agreement signing ceremony on Friday May 26, 2023, the road around the Belle Plaine border monument will be closed to traffic on Friday May 26, 2023 from 16:00 p.m. to 19:00 p.m. A diversion via Oyster Pound will be in place.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/info-circulation/