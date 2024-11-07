TRAFFIC STOP / November 11 Festivities: Relevant information for motorists | FAXINFO

As part of the celebration of the Armistice Day and Saint-Martin organized by the services of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, certain roads will be temporarily closed. Monday, November 11 from 6 a.m. to 22 p.m. :

National Road 7 from the intersection RN7/Rue de Coralita to the intersection RN7/Impasse ARRINDELL

The Intersection of National Road 7/Stadium Road

The intersection of Rue de Coralita/Rue Mullet Fish

The Intersection of Stade Street/Two Brothers Street

Temporary closure of the public car park adjacent to the “Thelbert CARTY” stadium in Quartier d'Orléans from Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 18 p.m.. Any vehicle parked in the no parking zones will be removed and impounded at the owner's expense.

The parade of troops of November 11, 2024 will be launched at 10 a.m. according to the following route:

DEPARTURE :

– National Road (at the level of the supermarket “Wing Supermarché”

-National Road 7

-Coralita Street

ARRIVAL :

-Neighborhood Council House in Quartier d'Orléans

