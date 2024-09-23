TRAFFIC STOP: Temporary closure of car parks | FAXINFO

As part of the organization of the monthly practical driving test exams, the Albéric Richards and Galisbay stadium car parks will be temporarily closed according to the following times.

Albéric Richards stadium car park: closed on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 between 7 a.m. and 13:30 p.m.

Please note that training operations will be carried out from this Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Galisbay car park: closed on Monday 23, Tuesday 24 and Friday 27 September from 7 a.m. to 13:30 p.m., Wednesday 25 September from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursday 23 September from 7 a.m. to 13:30 p.m. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/arrete-de-circulation-fermeture-temporaire-de-parkings/