TRAFFIC STOP: Temporary closure of the Galisbay car park | FAXINFO

As part of the organization of the cyclone risk awareness day organized by the French Association for the Prevention of Natural and Technological Disasters in partnership with the services of the Community and the State, the Galisbay public car park will be temporarily closed from Friday September 6, 2024 at noon to Saturday September 7, 2024 at 20 p.m.

During this period, no vehicle parking will be permitted on the site and any vehicle in violation will be removed and impounded at the owner's expense. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/arrete-de-circulation-fermeture-temporaire-du-parking-de-galisbay/